The Puerto Rican super next door was an outrageous flirt, and I in a careless way, flirted back. I couldn't take a super seriously. When he asked me to dinner I thanked him but declined. He looked downcast. Maybe in another life, I said, meaning to be kind. Indelible, the hurt look on his face. From that day on he never spoke to me and turned away when I passed. No way to explain, or swallow back the clumsy words. When he left, I felt relief. The new super was Luis. No flirting, just neighborly talk. He likes to say I haven't changed in thirty years. I like to hear it, laugh and say it back, we laugh together standing on the street. I push my granddaughter in her stroller, Luis leans down to greet her, reaches in his pocket for a harmonica, plays My Darling Clementine. She jiggles her arms and legs in time, gazes at him in dazzlement, as if she hears the music of the spheres. Indelible, the glee that's on her face. Almost enough to erase that other face.
-
Follow us!
The Anthology
Readers’ Comments
- On "C'mon Pigs of Western Civilization
Eat More Grease.": Well, this is what we call "good life" in our globalized society. Let's celebrate with another drink! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Force": Enchanting! Thank you Teresa! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Dirty Work": Wonderful! The poem embraces the entire enigma of life itself - the mole, the gods and the man in-between. Thank you David! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "How the Mighty Have Fallen": O I love the humor laced with spicy satire. Thank you Lynne. – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "The Two Supers": What a charming poem! Thank you Lynne – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "There Are Things Which Need Fixing": What a touching imagery! Thank you Elisa. – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Lot's Wife Beckons": I very much enjoyed Mr. Modlin's poem "Lot's Wife Beckons". The practice of creating words from existing ones is both clever and utilitarian; Mr. Modlin... – Cheri Johnson
Mar 18
- On "For Crows and Old Men": Hi, I am Mehedii Hasan, Just found this poem. And Loved it. Thanks! – Mehedii Hasan
Feb 19
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": So beautiful! – Andy Lee Parker
Feb 12
- On "C'mon Pigs of Western Civilization
One Comment
What a charming poem! Thank you Lynne