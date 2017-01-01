How the Mighty Have Fallen By

Platinum-bleached Miss Romanoff, Tsarina of bookkeeping, with layers of caked powder on her sour, corpse-like face, a voice like shovels scraping dirt off coffins, was my tormentor, kept me at my desk engaged in combat with the giant leather ledger until assets and debits matched to the ultimate cent. My revenge was musing on her ruined ancestors, the Russian royal family shot to death (first made to pose for a photo proving they were still alive): Nicholas, Alexandra and their children, including the enigmatic Anastasia, who'd reappear from time to time — portrayed by Ingrid Bergman in the movie — till the bodies were dug up and DNA showed Anastasia dead without a doubt. But for the Revolution twisting history, Miss Romanoff, I imagine a distant kin, could be a lady-in-waiting in taffeta, rendezvousing with wealthy counts rather than keeping accounts for a discount furniture store, shriveled by her thwarted fate, spitting bile on a girl who lacked her noble blood, starting college, afraid to be late for class. But I endured her with a silent glee. She was bound for life to the leather ledger, while I would stage my private revolution and know a different kind of royalty.