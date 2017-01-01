Join me as we slip past the broad breath of the fog, lapping us in our water, lit this morning by flecks of sun reflecting our mood as it swallows us, floating ever closer turning us gently toward the single lane of its braid and pull. Its resistance prepares us for the coming silence – can you hear it? Calling you? “Muscle, moist, hoist, and rejoice”. It’s all about motion. Forward. Or not. More like the fish-tailing creep of crowds enlisting friends and foes. No one is immune. How long have you been watching me? My brain and I have a pact, we respect each others’ borders. Just as outside, almost every afternoon on Madison Ave, the truculent sun delivers a stately parade of reflections – of the cars moving past a smudge of trees, in a painting, at the hungry museum. Outside, the crowds flow faster, coalesce in their restricted river beds unaware they’ve been part of someone’s memory as in a life lived backwards in a river of grief. No longer restorative, it resides in each of us. Enter the water.
-
