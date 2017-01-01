Smoke By

Frank Gorshen – now he could smoke. He would inhale the universe, transfer it from thin air into his upper body and let it sear through. Then he’d return it, transformed the way other people take photographs, paint, sing. And, sure, it killed him eventually. In the meantime he pilfered from fire becoming a bit dependent on the burn listing through his hard geometries, one of its last best mediums. It baffles the realist, that blur of color and mind, the compulsive force forward. A train rushing through the station minus the train. A strain of consciousness fugitive, aggressive, Mocking in its power and ability to bring us to the edge of the track just as a locomotive steamrolls by. Like a good criminal, the mind runs when cornered and once on the lamb develops a taste for the chaos, and sheer thrill of it. But also bears witness to its own lyrical progressions much the way that clouds roll into and out of shapes that we have named, photograph and post online. They are our own fugitive mind. Grand anvils rising and ultimately dissipating to mere red frill lipping through a hem of gathered mist which then falls out of formation, and off the visible plane. The art is obscure, possibly divined, as with water dowsers or a chef who infuses foam with the incense of burning pine needles, the way a hard liquor will sear through the chest, enforced sensation on the body’s trusting clay. Truth requires a humility and patience that might fall out of the range of human, but we hear it humming and tilt our heads to listen to what we can’t hear. One note rises, curls, refusing any one definition. It has no face or shape or language or name. A train without the station. Color, or the lack thereof, hangs threaded and pulsing in air. Sometimes I wake like this, not knowing my name or what I dreamt of or where I am. Only aware that smoke has burned through me again. I think I am the medium it found to express its fugue in the theater of my skull’s bony proscenium. I look at it cast there, or sense it (blindfolded as I am, smoking my last cigarette) a throbbing difficulty, light and trick and authentic pain, center stage. A beautiful haunt of cloud. I want to take a picture, post it. “Oh, no. It’s not just passing illusion.” says Frank. “That’s love in all its glory,” and he flicks his cigarette, a small orange wheel of burn, into the full dark off stage.