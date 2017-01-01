Lot’s Wife Beckons By

Stillness and breathing are simple in this pillow of salt. Here choices don't exist — a lullaby. Isn't this what you want too, a space as white as quiet? A world with no newborns, no hands to toss them? You envy me, because you too have felt the needy straight pin begshine your eyeball to be its seam, felt the hunger of the gigglesigh that escapes your cupped hand as the funeral processes by. Which is why you lock the cellar door between the rat poison and your tongue, safebury the key beneath the begonias; why you board up head-sized windowpanes, why you subjectchange about what you're really dreamthinking on the old bridge, as you watch your spittle greet the drowned rocks— which is why, hugwrapping yourself around the rail, you smash your chin to the metal— the reason you are cotton. At the edge of Gomorrah, your bus fare forgottensings down the sidewalk when the windowless, jagged van herklurches and your thumb leapflies toward the driver; and when it happens to you, which of course it will— and your hand scrapefires out of your husband's and his faceforward yell is blanketfogged and your feet quicksand to the ground— in the inchspace between being stolen and letting go, just over your left shoulder, it will be there— the whisperitch that you familyknow, which is you, quickening. Here, just a tiny pulse behind you. Listen. Isn't this why you were born with a neck?