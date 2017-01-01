Dirty Work By

In spite of the record rains, I'm now sure that it's summer, because the moles in my yard are at it again, heaping dirt from their burrows about the yard, a mound by the low rock wall along the sidewalk, a larger one in the side yard, back by the gas meter, a third in the garden plot, up-rooting my rosemary, doubtless more I haven't found, doubtless many more to come. But I grudgingly admire their effort, imagining how dark their burrows must be when they awake from their long winter sleep, how much dirt pushing must be required to cleanse their unseen homes, make them usable again. And I can use the fresh dirt elsewhere, sifted and stone-free as it is when it reaches the surface and starts to dry: the planters on the porch have settled and need filling up, like some low spots in the lawn. They do dirty work, the moles, of necessity using some senses other than sight to guide their effort. And one presumes it works, that somewhere beneath the garden and lawn (are they just beneath my yard, or do they spread out across the neighborhood?) there is room for whatever the moles do down there in their damp village of small rooms and connecting hallways—sleep, dream (but of what?), enjoy their grub meals, make love, raise families, keep a watchful eye — or maybe ear — out for the many neighborhood cats in their nocturnal prowling before they bring another load of dirt to the surface. I've heard of ways to kill them or drive them away — traps, gas, injections of canine urine. But what's to be gained if all they do is pile fresh dirt up where I can use it? I've never seen them above, about on the lawn or in the garden, only their mounds, the unmistakable sign that they do, in fact, exist, that something real is down there working, making some changes, and leaving sure signs — however inelegant — of its work. Something I can believe in, more comforting, in a way, than looking up at the vast heavens (the opposite view) and hoping to see up there evidence of prepotense — God, gods, or some other mystery that explains this life we lead, its piles of refuse, contests, contradictions, heaps of dark soil excavated from the mind's clogged passages. Perhaps that's all they are, this solid earth, myriad stars, the vast and majestic figures we personify when we look upward at night: perhaps just the detritus of God deep in his unseen and unknowable burrow at the center of the dark and infinite universe, all we see here and up there merely his leavings, tailings, the useless stuff of his work to keep his own hallways clean. Gods, moles: what's the difference? It's all in one's perspective. And in the end, or if not the end, at least the moment, life's about keeping busy, keeping order, whatever the scale, even on this page with its hundred lines of words, hedged at seven syllables, leaving the mind's spaces clear, ready for some useful thought.