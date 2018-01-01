What My Mother Meant to Say That Night By

Because men do what they want to do, & the night just keeps skimming quarters from the till when it thinks no one is looking. No one is looking when the hinged thing in my chest swings wide & full, then empty of itself, creaks closed forever. Of late, alone like that, in a middle distance between my body & another’s tally of my body, maps redrawn & walls where a wide, lit, temporary pasture used to be, the stars are trembling from the weight of dreams. If home is the one place we cannot return to & now is the only home we’ll ever know, she tells me, how to explain your tiny hand in mine — home, now — kneading bread for your father asleep upstairs in a half-empty bed I half-pretend to share, how before he wakes the waking doesn’t matter, & after I’m gone, how hungry you will both be.