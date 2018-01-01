The Singing By

The cottage had been built by my great grandfather who sat alone, in the shade, dressed in work boots and overalls; I knew he was surrounded by people I could not see: a mother who wore black and arrived everywhere early, a brother who died of a fever, a father who plowed the memory of fields. When my great grandmother asked me about my boyfriends she was remembering her own suitors, who appeared to her in a parlor, beside a fireplace, each of them hoping for a wife who could behead chickens. When she cut the shape of a dress directly from fabric, without a pattern, I knew she was listening to the instructions of the dead. Time had erased my grandmother's brothers whose photos hung in the bedroom where I slept: young and happy, dressed in uniforms, gathered around a radio I could not hear. I knew time was why my father had no father, why the cat he loved all through childhood had become a scar on his hand, a story about a day he tried to save it from a fight. I knew the faces of the ancestors which hung in eerie oval frames had vanished into a sepia silence. My grandfather was about to go water skiing and my mother, still thin, was locked in a bathroom where she teased her hair. I was turning thirteen and the river ran behind me, and the cake was lit; I leaned forward, into the singing.