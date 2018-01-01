The Other Mutants By

The bottom of Jacinto's feet could suck up the carpet lint, hinting at a career in janitorial services, the promised spot at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters swapped for a space at Ignatius' Academy for the Otherwise Talented. Markie's prehensile larynx allowed him to yodel "The Star Spangled Banner" while torqueing it at the plate to sock Mucus Boy's forkball into the meditative rock garden of almost heroes. Upstairs in her dorm room, Mei Ling struggled to pick an apt but impressive name for her costumed self, a Spandex-clad were-possum. Downstairs in the kitchen, the kid who could eat anything recycled the garbage, a human compost, accused of eating his feelings before his vegetables, sneaking a delectable handful of perfectly shiny carpet tacks in with the tea bags and eggshells, covertly wishing his crush with Mei Ling wouldn't backfire this full moon. There were even more accidents impossible to avoid with the hijinks of decidophobic twins who saw equally terrifying, mutually exclusive possible futures in every reflective surface, each one paused like Buridan's ass whenever the team entered the Safety Room, a padded training zone with a cyborg therapist projecting endless humiliating scenarios. The alien tech probed like a fumbling stepfather: "I know I can never take your dad's place, but what do you think of these slacks? Salmon or teal? Did you know that your ancestors could not have stood in a line without thinking about predators or blue light specials? Scatter before the feathers fall." And after Doctor Ignatius used his guilt-vision to catch Tri-Peeper Tommy watching Evolvo Lass take a boiling methane shower, Dean of Misanthropic Studies Page McManus gathered faculty, preached lax punishments to appease the donors and informed them of new adjuncts keeping tabs on the sly shapeshifters poised to leverage juicy dirt on tenured instructors for a shot at teaching Intermediate Xenosociology. Love in the end did them in. It always does. The forbidden teacher-student affair forced everyone to choose sides in the graduation battle royale, split long-term couples and family bonds. Each lungful of lofty exposition before a punch or power blast exhausted the patience of the humans already aware of the mutations of ultraviolet light, the nature that makes us choose between black and white. The tribes have passed this way before, the differences both big and small enough to bring everyone together as brothers and sisters of destruction.