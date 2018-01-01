The End of Mythology By

We didn’t know enough to be afraid of ifs & buts & what some men do at night out of boredom or under the banners of their gods, but we knew about clouds. How to re-story them, draw new beasts for our new myths. How to pinch out the rain between thumb & forefinger & make things green again. How to thunder. This was between wars so our fathers for the most part had no jobs but were there, at least there in the sky, cirrus or cumulus or more often that gray featureless stratus suggesting storm. We knew storm. We knew how the inconsequential builds to fever pitch before breaking down wire fences, blowing the windows back inside, rattling a house entire. & the peace of its eye. We knew peace as one part dream to ten parts waiting for it to end. We didn’t know where our yard ended & the sky began. How one night soon the men would come to pinch our fathers from the clouds.