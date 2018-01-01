Solastalgia By

This place can break your heart says Phil Levine, describing the soft light of eucalypti, the barking quail, the overbearing odor of orange blossoms at his home in California. When one has had many homes, has had to have many homes, the heart’s shards gather in the dark to remember the dearest mornings, evenings fine as sable, a favorite rain. A man on the corner of Sunset and National made an exact replica of an Athenian garden in miniature; a lemon tree ringed by a stone wall, a thick purple rope of bougainvillea, one small false bird he sang to in Greek each morning as he poured water in its bath, sponging a little on the blue feathers the way that I was taught to bathe the dead. It wasn’t what he remembered, but the reinvention of what he wanted to remember, that feeling of waking up next to singing with his heart half breaking at the song. At Lexington and 3rd, an office building wakes up one morning remembering it was once a rock in Connecticut that watched the arrival of wood ducks and the departure of crickets before it was chopped into pieces and ground into particles and quarried and carried away. The beams of its ceiling remember their lives as trees, they remember wind as a kiss, they remember strands of their language although it grows more foreign each year, a dialect hardened by the long nights spent supporting walls and hearing the mutters and spatters of human grief. The earth beneath the foundation remembers the view it once had of the sky, the memory of sunrise stored beneath the city’s bones. The warbler’s son looks for the precise branch its birth nest roosted in, all he finds is a strand of yarn blown to the ground. He weaves his new home of one part stolen mitten and one part confusion. The boy photographed in Salgado's Sahel stands facing a distant village with his bony dog. He wears the shreds of an old shirt and a layer of fine dust. He carries an empty cooking pot. Unlike us, he has not confused farewell with change. He knows the mirage of a mother or a safe place to sleep. One of your own children disappears from your life for months. She enters your home like a ghost when you are gone, drinking cold tea in the spot where she once slept, listening for the sounds of childhood, onions in a skillet on the stove and a lullaby you sang to her but can no longer recall. Is there one word anywhere that translates to I am stranded, and lonely, I miss the planet to which I belong, this sunset does not look right, this breeze does not graze my skin just so, this night is wearing the wrong sized dress and the stars hang poorly from its sleeves? The history of fog and sidewalks and hydraulic dams and broken hearts is the history of eviction and departure. Even the sea has long forgotten where its been and what it knows, what it remembers from its birth of rain and powdered light. This evening the sunset was so gorgeous that even the aliens were homesick for earth. Tonight they’ll dream laundry hanging from rooftops and socks that dangle in the golden sky. They will imagine the smell of something delicious and familiar that even you have forgotten how to remember, a sponge cake, or the little meatballs they make in the land where your cells were born long ago, before they were repackaged and manufactured into the matter that is you, the residence you now inhabit that, like a hermit crab or a snail or a red-eared slider, is the only one you can really count on, the only one you can ever really call home.