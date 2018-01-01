Places We Visit Once, & Never Again

Not the whole house, just the bed-
room where a dead boy still has not
quite died. Humming from posters,
trophies, within the seashells lining
a window that has never overlooked
an ocean. Not the entire river either,
just its shore, that drowning half of
the tide. It's not that we don’t miss
the field, where the farmhands pray
for rain to stop, then pray pray pray
for it to rain again. But let's skip the
storm part next time. The thirst, its
prayers. After my father dragged me
to Gettysburg when I was twelve &
told me to look, really look I knew
we’d never return. Not from that.
Next time let’s dig a hole the size of
a child & set a small fire inside &
move two counties away & see if it
is true what they say about wounds.
Instead of just his room, let's leave
the whole house to echo by itself.
About John Sibley Williams
John Sibley Williams is the editor of two Northwest poetry anthologies and the author of nine collections, including Disinheritance and Controlled Hallucinations. An nine-time Pushcart nominee, John is the winner of numerous awards, including the Philip Booth Prize, American Literary Review Poetry Contest, Nancy D. Hargrove Editors' Prize, Confrontation Poetry Prize, and Vallum Award for Poetry. He serves as editor of The Inflectionist Review and works as a literary agent. Previous publishing credits include: The Yale Review, Midwest Quarterly, Sycamore Review, Prairie Schooner, The Massachusetts Review, Poet Lore, Saranac Review, Atlanta Review, TriQuarterly, Columbia Poetry Review, Mid-American Review, Poetry Northwest, Third Coast, and various anthologies. He lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife, twin infants, two cats, and a feisty Boston Terrier.