Places We Visit Once, & Never Again By

Not the whole house, just the bed- room where a dead boy still has not quite died. Humming from posters, trophies, within the seashells lining a window that has never overlooked an ocean. Not the entire river either, just its shore, that drowning half of the tide. It's not that we don’t miss the field, where the farmhands pray for rain to stop, then pray pray pray for it to rain again. But let's skip the storm part next time. The thirst, its prayers. After my father dragged me to Gettysburg when I was twelve & told me to look, really look I knew we’d never return. Not from that. Next time let’s dig a hole the size of a child & set a small fire inside & move two counties away & see if it is true what they say about wounds. Instead of just his room, let's leave the whole house to echo by itself.