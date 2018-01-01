Featured Artist

About Karen Eve Friedland

An artist for more than 20 years, Friedland’s earlier careers had little to do directly with art. Out of college with a Journalism degree, she wrote proposals for grants. A partial masters in Communications Research and an MBA helped further her corporate sector careers in Marketing, Merchandising and Advertising.

Study in Interior Design at Pratt Institute was a turning point when one of her instructors suggested she illustrate children’s books. That teacher’s support gave Friedland the confidence to pursue art seriously.

Friedland worked independently, developing painting skills, taking occasional workshops with well-known artists and going to the Art Students League. She returned to college to complete art prerequisites in preparation for an MFA program.

As a devoted transplant to Brooklyn, New York, she buries a Brooklyn Bridge symbol in each of her paintings. As a community activist, Friedland founded and led the Flatbush Artists and the Flatbush Artists Studio Tour. As a Teaching Artist, Friedland has taught art to mainstream and special needs children and adults for more than 12 years. She teaches creative workshops to adults in her home teaching studio, the Open Center and online. Friedland is a creativity coach and a Right Brain Business Plan® facilitator.

Friedland’s work has been shown extensively across the country and received awards in exhibits of: Hilton Head Art League, Northwest Watercolor Society, Pastel Society of America, Mississippi Watercolor Society, amongst others.

Artist's Statement, December 2017

We New Yorkers live in a crazy and wild place. I love being a New Yorker - the sounds, smells, sights and cultures of the city stimulate and inspire me. Things here are always happening, changing. In the midst of this activity, cultures collide, leaving their impact on us.

My environment is comprised of many disparate elements. These elements are constantly in motion, zooming past one another, or crashing into each other. At times, they leave behind confusion and consternation. It feels like a state of chaos. My focus with my artwork is to calm that chaos, to bring about organization that will make things easier to understand and cope with. I create a structure that works to develop harmony within and outside my artwork.

Color plays a key role in my creations. I enjoy the joyful spirit of bold color. But even more important is the energy the use of saturated hue (pure color) brings. Sometimes, the energy of color can feel chaotic. Its random use can lead to a sense of confusion and mayhem. My work delves not only into the essence of hue but also the impact of one color on another, the simultaneous contrast. With color design, I curb the maelstrom, creating complementary contrasts and analogous pairings. I direct the power of color by commanding its intensity (depth of color) and value (lightness).