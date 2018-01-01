-
Follow us!
The Anthology
Readers’ Comments
- On "Sicily: My Enigma": A rich and robust impression of a place, a person and a sensibility that many of us share. Our narratives define us and often confuse... – Danny Flamberg
Jan 03
- On "Condolence": So much thought in a concise manner. I love the car wreck analogy! – Betty Pohn
Jan 03
- On "Nine Diets": This is brilliantly and sensitively written! Twiggy did none of us any favors. Thank you for your amazing creativity and insight. – Helaine Green
Jan 03
- On "Karen Eve Friedland": So sweet of you Jeanine! ❤️Karen – Karen
Jan 03
- On "Karen Eve Friedland": Thank you so much, Ros. So kind of you ❤️! Karen – Karen
Jan 03
- On "Nine Diets": Good story. I can relate! But how can you, skinny to the bone forever and ever, have the insight to relate to a forever dieter?... – Ellen
Jan 02
- On "Nine Diets": Michele, you are a MESS! (That means you are somethin!) That means I love this writing. – Kathleen Thompson
Jan 02
- On "Karen Eve Friedland": love your Work Karen – Jeanine van der Loo
Jan 02
- On "Condolence": I loved this short story. Mickey captured the very accurate and sad feelings of my own father’s death in just a few paragraphs. Thanks for... – Diane Tobin
Jan 02
- On "Sicily: My Enigma": A rich and robust impression of a place, a person and a sensibility that many of us share. Our narratives define us and often confuse... – Danny Flamberg
This entry was posted in Cover Art and tagged cover art, featured artist. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.
About Karen Eve Friedland
An artist for more than 20 years, Friedland’s earlier careers had little to do directly with art. Out of college with a Journalism degree, she wrote proposals for grants. A partial masters in Communications Research and an MBA helped further her corporate sector careers in Marketing, Merchandising and Advertising.
Study in Interior Design at Pratt Institute was a turning point when one of her instructors suggested she illustrate children’s books. That teacher’s support gave Friedland the confidence to pursue art seriously.
Friedland worked independently, developing painting skills, taking occasional workshops with well-known artists and going to the Art Students League. She returned to college to complete art prerequisites in preparation for an MFA program.
As a devoted transplant to Brooklyn, New York, she buries a Brooklyn Bridge symbol in each of her paintings. As a community activist, Friedland founded and led the Flatbush Artists and the Flatbush Artists Studio Tour. As a Teaching Artist, Friedland has taught art to mainstream and special needs children and adults for more than 12 years. She teaches creative workshops to adults in her home teaching studio, the Open Center and online. Friedland is a creativity coach and a Right Brain Business Plan® facilitator.
Friedland’s work has been shown extensively across the country and received awards in exhibits of: Hilton Head Art League, Northwest Watercolor Society, Pastel Society of America, Mississippi Watercolor Society, amongst others.
Artist's Statement, December 2017
We New Yorkers live in a crazy and wild place. I love being a New Yorker - the sounds, smells, sights and cultures of the city stimulate and inspire me. Things here are always happening, changing. In the midst of this activity, cultures collide, leaving their impact on us.
My environment is comprised of many disparate elements. These elements are constantly in motion, zooming past one another, or crashing into each other. At times, they leave behind confusion and consternation. It feels like a state of chaos. My focus with my artwork is to calm that chaos, to bring about organization that will make things easier to understand and cope with. I create a structure that works to develop harmony within and outside my artwork.
Color plays a key role in my creations. I enjoy the joyful spirit of bold color. But even more important is the energy the use of saturated hue (pure color) brings. Sometimes, the energy of color can feel chaotic. Its random use can lead to a sense of confusion and mayhem. My work delves not only into the essence of hue but also the impact of one color on another, the simultaneous contrast. With color design, I curb the maelstrom, creating complementary contrasts and analogous pairings. I direct the power of color by commanding its intensity (depth of color) and value (lightness).
4 Comments
A wonderful selection of art, fantastic color, form and subject matter. Karen is clearly a very talented artist.
Thank you so much, Ros. So kind of you ❤️!
Karen
love your Work Karen
So sweet of you Jeanine!
❤️Karen
One Trackback
[…] As you relax on New Years day and have some reading time, take a look at Literal Latté. In their final issue of the year, I’m the Featured, Cover Artist. Peruse the wonderful writing and check out the gallery of my work. […]