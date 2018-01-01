In the Era of Biological Annihilation By

Pen the giraffe inside the zoo of your poems. Bury your poems in the mouth of a tree frog. Do not listen for the amphibian apocalypse. Disregard the hummingbird's shimmer. From the curved glory of the elephant tusk, build an ivory cage for your daydreams. Climb inside the ivory cage and shut the door. Imagine yourself, a lion and a lioness, roaring. Step inside your own jaws when you do and dwell in the sound reverberating there. The oceans are calling you and the moon and the sun and all the vertebrae of God are aligned and singing for you to fall into place, to recognize the mammalian heat that binds you to the sleek wet fur of the earth. You inhabit one note and call that a lifespan. You would burn away the impossible oxygen of a single breath. You would ignite the hydrogen molecules in your own body. You will leave your great great grandchildren a world without the music of humpback and nightingale, without the tiger’s stripes, without equal possibilities of glacier and gazelle. The caribou knows more about conservation than you; listen for the clash of invisible antlers as you drive furiously down the interstate. The entire biosphere hums you into being. The fawn in you will curl up and go to sleep while in a billion, billion, billion other galaxies untold numbers of new stars will be born.