Francis Glessner Lee

She loved miniatures: made tiny replicas of rooms that captured her imagination, recreated the stiff chairs, the oil paintings of angels, a pair of wire-rimmed glasses on a bedside table. Frances spent her childhood reading Sherlock Holmes, thinking about details, and later, after her marriage collapsed, began making dioramas of crime scenes: the angle of an opened door, the way a body fell beside an ironing board, while a nearby window came unlatched. She placed ceramic figures on the mantle, hung coats in closets, painted faint footprints on the floor. Her family wouldn't allow her to study forensic pathology then, one after another, they died, leaving her a fortune. She funded Harvard's first homicide school, lobbied to have coroners replaced by medical professionals, hosted a conference where detectives looked into her Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Deaths. I like to think she recreated scenes from her own life too, investigating personal crimes. Perhaps, in her attic, she kept the miniature living room, with a polished mahogany coffee table, where her father told her A lady doesn't go to school. Or the dinner table where she cut her steak while her husband criticized her understanding of the law. Frances shrank the scenes so she could look into them, and accuracy was important to her work. In her rooms calendars are turned to the right month and year, rolling pins sit in flour, mouse traps are poised to catch eyelash-sized mice. She recreated the exact pallor and bloat of a rotting body, the splatter of blood above a baby's crib. Is it any surprise that the victims she considered were usually women, killed in their own homes? She carved soap and shampoo for the bathtub, stocked the kitchen pantry with cereals, arranged soup cans, opened an oven to reveal a pie.