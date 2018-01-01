Food Haiku

About Joan Harris

I’m an old soul in a (sort of) young body, a retired nurse-turned poet. I love life’s simple pleasures: homegrown tomatoes, hanging out my laundry, and watching fireflies at dusk. I reside in Yellow Springs, Ohio with my husband, two spoiled pit-mix pups, and an orange tomcat named Peaches. When I’m not writing, you’ll find me engrossed in a real paper book or listening to jazz. My poetry has appeared in local magazines and an anthology, and been read on our public radio station, WYSO.