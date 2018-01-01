Food Haiku

Boiling water poured over fresh ground coffee beans Arom-a-larm clock Peppermint mornings and cinnamon afternoons Breath of equinox Two lone cherries hang from a branch near the bike path Well, not anymore
[…] LITERAL LATTE just released their Winter 2017 issue, featuring Yours Truly in the poetry section. I submitted a trio of Haikus back in March and recently learned they took first prize in the Food Poetry Contest! Check them out HERE. […]