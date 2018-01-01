Poetry

Food Haiku

By Joan Harris

Winner, 2017 Literal Latte Food Verse Contest. 
Boiling water poured
over fresh ground coffee beans 
Arom-a-larm clock

Peppermint mornings
and cinnamon afternoons
Breath of equinox

Two lone cherries hang
from a branch near the bike path
Well, not anymore
This entry was posted in Poetry and tagged , . Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

About Joan Harris

I’m an old soul in a (sort of) young body, a retired nurse-turned poet.  I love life’s simple pleasures: homegrown tomatoes, hanging out my laundry, and watching fireflies at dusk.  I reside in Yellow Springs, Ohio with my husband, two spoiled pit-mix pups, and an orange tomcat named Peaches. When I’m not writing, you’ll find me engrossed in a real paper book or listening to jazz.  My poetry has appeared in local magazines and an anthology, and been read on our public radio station, WYSO.

One Comment

  1. K E Garland
    Posted January 2018 at 7:06 pm | Permalink

    Perfect!

    Reply

One Trackback

  • By DOING THE HAPPY DANCE! – JUST JOAN 42 on December 2017 at 1:14 am

    […] LITERAL LATTE just released their Winter 2017 issue, featuring Yours Truly in the poetry section.  I submitted a trio of Haikus back in March and recently learned they took first prize in the Food Poetry Contest!  Check them out HERE. […]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • In The Latest Issue

  • Browse by Genre

  • Archives

    open all | close all