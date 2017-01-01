Here comes the coming war, winching up a man- hole, slippery, new to itself, not yet in a squad of ardent followers cheering in the bleachers, their tossled heads not yet arrayed in a military lineup of black subtractions. Like baby eagles, they have much to learn and lack the time. From battle-ax to bomb they hack the fanglements of carnage on their I-pads dripping digital blood to game a nearby brawl. They’ll graduate in lock step and soar into the frightened air. Is this what the next election has in store, another war to end the war? Then send the grizzled generals to linger over Syria, remotely playing chess against indifferent drones in high alert on secret planes. We’ll zero in to count the ripened dead and ask, “who is it benefits,? Who won the pool?” For now their mothers pick them up at middle school.
