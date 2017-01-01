Unfinished

A fascination with the blank spaces keeps this city still — the quick inhale of dawn, the white between your words — My senses stay grounded in the world’s wait, with days heavier than years and the explainable like steam skating off lakes, refusing to sustain itself. But I am always miscalculating distances, running into edges of walls, corners of conversations — everything and everyone pieced too closely together for even the body to contain itself. Never able to avoid the physicality of even our pauses, we hold ourselves tight, contain ourselves, control our selves, and lift up the space between as proof that the world noticed us enough to dismiss us.
-
