Join me as we slip past the broad breath of the fog, lapping us in our water, lit this morning by flecks of sun reflecting our mood as it swallows us, floating ever closer turning us gently toward the single lane of its braid and pull. Its resistance prepares us for the coming silence – can you hear it? Calling you? “Muscle, moist, hoist, and rejoice”. It’s all about motion. Forward. Or not. More like the fish-tailing creep of crowds enlisting friends and foes. No one is immune. How long have you been watching me? My brain and I have a pact, we respect each others’ borders. Just as outside, almost every afternoon on Madison Ave, the truculent sun delivers a stately parade of reflections – of the cars moving past a smudge of trees, in a painting, at the hungry museum. Outside, the crowds flow faster, coalesce in their restricted river beds unaware they’ve been part of someone’s memory as in a life lived backwards in a river of grief. No longer restorative, it resides in each of us. Enter the water.
-
Follow us!
The Anthology
Readers’ Comments
- On "Adventureland": Great story, Nancy!! You're so talented (at so many things!). – Dolores DeLuise
May 18
- On "Livin' On a Prayer": A beautiful essay that captures the bittersweet authentic vulnerability of navigating life with an open heart. I laughed out loud with a tear in my... – Maggie
May 16
- On "Chameleons": Vivid imagery and descriptions. – Giant Lizard
May 16
- On "Livin' On a Prayer": Dear Sandie, I'm so sorry about your beloved Betsy's operation and chemiotherapy. Although I never met her, as your sister she is part of my... – Nuccia
May 15
- On "Juanita and the Beach of Fairies": This is one of the most beautifully written essays I've ever read. Thank you for writing this. I can't wait to read Crux. – Grace
May 14
- On "The Neutron Bomb, Afterward": Very thought provoking poem. My complements Brad! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 07
- On "C'mon Pigs of Western Civilization
Eat More Grease.": Well, this is what we call "good life" in our globalized society. Let's celebrate with another drink! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Force": Enchanting! Thank you Teresa! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Dirty Work": Wonderful! The poem embraces the entire enigma of life itself - the mole, the gods and the man in-between. Thank you David! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Adventureland": Great story, Nancy!! You're so talented (at so many things!). – Dolores DeLuise