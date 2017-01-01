The stink of human garbage persists almost all the way to ocean past the empties in bags left where they were finished. Past the Lil Caesar box thrown against the cliff ice plants. At night, every ten minutes screams breeze in from the Boardwalk a quick group trill as the coaster rounds a turn. It’s a verge, this place, drawing everything to it to feast. This year, sardines stipple the harbor, drawing lions who easefully slip around the hater boats, skiffs and fishermen, clunky wannabees. But once I reach the seafoam, it’s again the place where sky and water become indistinguishable. The ocean has missed me or at least lunges to claim me as it claims everything. It lips the sand, then slips back into the great mother. The water rushes in and out simultaneously and the vertiginous head rush means I have to step on sand to regain balance. When I shake Phil’s ashes onto an outgoing ocean pull, the wave threatens to take me with it. I sway, but stay upright then walk to the lighthouse let the jacks, giant and gray, anchor me, too. Then I watch the uncle teach his nephew to fish, and he catches one.
