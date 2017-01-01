Orientation By

When my father was twelve he visited his sister at college, sat in on art history classes and ate with the underclassmen, watched the way older kids moved through that well-manicured world. In the lepidopterist’s office, shallow sun leaked through the blinds, veining walls white while my dad peered up at the thousands of wings spread against basswood as if in midflight, or prostration. Head down, the professor squinted over his glasses, tiny blade in steady hand to cut away a purple and yellow hindwing from the thorax. From a different butterfly he cut a forewing, glued the parts together to create a whole and leaned back as a painter does to better see negative space. “Isn’t it beautiful?” someone asked. My dad nodded silently and maybe for the first time wondered why all beauty realized dies within the warm, closed fist of the mind.