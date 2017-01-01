Orientation

When my father was twelve he visited his sister at college, sat in on art history classes and ate with the underclassmen, watched the way older kids moved through that well-manicured world. In the lepidopterist’s office, shallow sun leaked through the blinds, veining walls white while my dad peered up at the thousands of wings spread against basswood as if in midflight, or prostration. Head down, the professor squinted over his glasses, tiny blade in steady hand to cut away a purple and yellow hindwing from the thorax. From a different butterfly he cut a forewing, glued the parts together to create a whole and leaned back as a painter does to better see negative space. “Isn’t it beautiful?” someone asked. My dad nodded silently and maybe for the first time wondered why all beauty realized dies within the warm, closed fist of the mind.
-
Follow us!
The Anthology
Readers’ Comments
- On "Adventureland": Great story, Nancy!! You're so talented (at so many things!). – Dolores DeLuise
May 18
- On "Livin' On a Prayer": A beautiful essay that captures the bittersweet authentic vulnerability of navigating life with an open heart. I laughed out loud with a tear in my... – Maggie
May 16
- On "Chameleons": Vivid imagery and descriptions. – Giant Lizard
May 16
- On "Livin' On a Prayer": Dear Sandie, I'm so sorry about your beloved Betsy's operation and chemiotherapy. Although I never met her, as your sister she is part of my... – Nuccia
May 15
- On "Juanita and the Beach of Fairies": This is one of the most beautifully written essays I've ever read. Thank you for writing this. I can't wait to read Crux. – Grace
May 14
- On "The Neutron Bomb, Afterward": Very thought provoking poem. My complements Brad! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 07
- On "C'mon Pigs of Western Civilization
Eat More Grease.": Well, this is what we call "good life" in our globalized society. Let's celebrate with another drink! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Force": Enchanting! Thank you Teresa! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Dirty Work": Wonderful! The poem embraces the entire enigma of life itself - the mole, the gods and the man in-between. Thank you David! – Charanjit Singh
Apr 02
- On "Adventureland": Great story, Nancy!! You're so talented (at so many things!). – Dolores DeLuise