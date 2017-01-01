Editor’s Note: Lia Woodall’s remarkable essay “…” — which took First Prize in our annual Essay Award Contest — presented a publishing challenge for our online journal. The content and the presentation are irreducibly intertwined in this unusual work. After much discussion, we decided that the only approach that made sense was to simply publish a fascsimile of the essay as we received it.

You can read “…” in these two visual formats:

1) You can open a slideshow by clicking on the first image thumbnail on the upper left of the gallery below and “turn the pages” by using your right/left arrow keys to advance through the slides;

2) Or you can open the entire essay as a PDF, which can be read online or downloaded. Click here to view the PDF.