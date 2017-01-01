Essays

By Lia Woodall

First Prize, 2016 Literal Latte Essay Award.

Editor’s Note: Lia Woodall’s remarkable essay “…” — which took First Prize in our annual Essay Award Contest — presented a publishing challenge for our online journal.   The content and the presentation are irreducibly intertwined in this unusual work.  After much discussion, we decided that the only approach that made sense was to simply publish a fascsimile of the essay as we received it.

You can read “…” in these two visual formats:

1) You can open a slideshow by clicking on the first image thumbnail on the upper left of the gallery below and “turn the pages” by using your right/left arrow keys to advance through the slides;

2) Or you can open the entire essay as a PDF, which can be read online or downloaded.  Click here to view the PDF.

This entry was posted in Essays and tagged , . Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

About Lia Woodall

Lia Woodall is an emerging nonfiction writer recently transplanted to Houston from Denver. Her essay, “Torn in Two” can be found in Vol. 15 of South Loop Review: Creative Nonfiction + Art (Oct. 2013) (Best American Essays Notable and Pushcart Prize nominee). Her essay, “The Scream” was published in Issue 64 of Sonora Review (2nd Place, 2013 Essay Contest) (recently accepted for republication in an anthology on Suicide Loss, forthcoming). “Fallout: A Response to The Fourth State of Matter,” appears online in Issue 89 of Crack the Spine Literary Magazine (Nov. 2014) and was selected for the Winter 2014 print anthology. “House Keeping” was awarded 3rd place in The Big Read nonfiction short essay contest sponsored by Lighthouse Writers Workshop (April 2014). She is an inaugural Book Project member at Lighthouse Writers Workshop and a charter member of Salon Denver. Her memoir-in-progress is entitled: “Leaving Twinbrook: A Memoir of Duality". Her real name is Eolia, a Greek goddess of the winds. Sounds a bit glamorous, but in reality, it’s merely a bunch of hot air and more than enough vowels for a good yodel.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • In The Latest Issue

  • Browse by Genre

  • Archives

    open all | close all