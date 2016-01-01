Through the Loupe

Great quiet things reside in viewpoint, if we think oddly enough. The leaf of grass, of course, when a child — how it looks to the ant like a frond. Life lied by size, pen lied by ink, later, everything lied, alas, and we grew up and filed it all away in Can't, or Won't, or in Beside-the-Point. We had a drink, and scratched our head, or ass, whichever itch went wild, because we were the parent now, and saw our children deride our uncertain augenblick with their sweet sass. Oh, we were foiled! But we toiled on. Our errands made us errant. We had failed, groom and bride, to remember the link between the parts and the mass, the link that was being spoiled — the lost current that powers the ride we take to the brink of life. Things pass, they pass quickly, as on oiled marble, in a torrent of time, while we in the loge pride ourselves, missing, like women in mink in the looking-glass, missing the opera, coiled, apparent, in the pearl.
-
Follow us!
The Anthology
Readers’ Comments
- On "Detours": Thank you so much, Tyler! It was very exciting to hear this news. And congrats to Amy Glynn and Literal Latte as well. It speaks... – Sue Repko
Dec 02
- On "Apple": Hey, Amy — Congrats! This essay was included in this year’s Best American Essays’ list of "Notable Essays and Literary Non-Fiction of 2016”!! (As was... – Tyler C. Gore
Dec 02
- On "Detours": Congratulations, Sue! This essay was included in this year’s Best American Essays’ list of "Notable Essays and Literary Non-Fiction of 2016”!! (As was Amy Glynn's... – Tyler C. Gore
Dec 02
- On "Home": Very lovely read. It helped me forget where I was for some time, thank you. – Iris
Nov 13
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": Beautiful prose. – Jason Raymond
Oct 04
- On "Home": Thank you so much Christopher, I really appreciate your feedback! – Julia
Sep 15
- On "My Little Cuckoos": Great story. Loved the subtle family dynamics in a situation that all families deal with, perhaps not over birds! So refreshing to read an author... – Joan Scott
Sep 15
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": As someone about the age of your friend's son, I found this really gorgeous and touching. – Julia
Sep 14
- On "Home": Beautiful, compelling and solid prose. – Christopher
Sep 14
- On "Detours": Thank you so much, Tyler! It was very exciting to hear this news. And congrats to Amy Glynn and Literal Latte as well. It speaks... – Sue Repko