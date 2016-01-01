The Neutron Bomb, Afterward

Just the rain clouds remember how to move in this city of rotting bird nests and unfinished bottles where you and I are the only living things. Most mornings I watch them alone at the window as they float over streets of emptied taxicabs. You spend whole days asleep. You say you dream of geraniums and mosquitoes, my grandmother, the boy who delivered the daily paper. We are no longer enough for each other. Our words, too, are becoming incomplete; we are afraid one of us will finally voice the question. But haven't we been asking it for generations— demanding explanation for famine, shattered heirlooms, children silenced by ocean floors? And still, for centuries we have been surprised by sudden deafness, bread knives slipping into thumbs.
- On "Detours": Thank you so much, Tyler! It was very exciting to hear this news. And congrats to Amy Glynn and Literal Latte as well. It speaks... – Sue Repko
Dec 02
- On "Apple": Hey, Amy — Congrats! This essay was included in this year’s Best American Essays’ list of "Notable Essays and Literary Non-Fiction of 2016”!! (As was... – Tyler C. Gore
Dec 02
- On "Detours": Congratulations, Sue! This essay was included in this year’s Best American Essays’ list of "Notable Essays and Literary Non-Fiction of 2016”!! (As was Amy Glynn's... – Tyler C. Gore
Dec 02
- On "Home": Very lovely read. It helped me forget where I was for some time, thank you. – Iris
Nov 13
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": Beautiful prose. – Jason Raymond
Oct 04
- On "Home": Thank you so much Christopher, I really appreciate your feedback! – Julia
Sep 15
- On "My Little Cuckoos": Great story. Loved the subtle family dynamics in a situation that all families deal with, perhaps not over birds! So refreshing to read an author... – Joan Scott
Sep 15
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": As someone about the age of your friend's son, I found this really gorgeous and touching. – Julia
Sep 14
- On "Home": Beautiful, compelling and solid prose. – Christopher
Sep 14
