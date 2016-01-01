Ode to the Radiator By

Called back from sleep and stilled, I hear you breathe beside me, inching forward, clicking like the tongue of the clock, counting the deformed seconds of the insomniacs, four fast ones, then one slow long train whistle, expanding time in your nightly wake, rudimentary dirge. Subdued dragon, night mare, warhorse armed to the teeth, stilled armadillo, your lined body emits the heat a poem should, vapor travels the length of your alien anatomy, steam traverses the bouquet of your steeled veins. You are fragile in a way I can account for: inside your armor water only rings its bell, mercurial, shifting against the steel, only water humming like a swarm of bees crisscrossing disquiet, silver honeycomb, rusty midget, strange accordion, I am yet to find a music to your seamless notes. How you cry out as if somewhere inside that ribcage a vaporous red wound, flowered and quelled, flowered and quelled. You skeleton, fossil in my room: what are we doing here, two sets of bones, breathing, side by side, in the night?