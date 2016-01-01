Ode to the Radiator

Called back from sleep and stilled, I hear you breathe beside me, inching forward, clicking like the tongue of the clock, counting the deformed seconds of the insomniacs, four fast ones, then one slow long train whistle, expanding time in your nightly wake, rudimentary dirge. Subdued dragon, night mare, warhorse armed to the teeth, stilled armadillo, your lined body emits the heat a poem should, vapor travels the length of your alien anatomy, steam traverses the bouquet of your steeled veins. You are fragile in a way I can account for: inside your armor water only rings its bell, mercurial, shifting against the steel, only water humming like a swarm of bees crisscrossing disquiet, silver honeycomb, rusty midget, strange accordion, I am yet to find a music to your seamless notes. How you cry out as if somewhere inside that ribcage a vaporous red wound, flowered and quelled, flowered and quelled. You skeleton, fossil in my room: what are we doing here, two sets of bones, breathing, side by side, in the night?
-
Follow us!
The Anthology
Readers’ Comments
- On "Detours": Thank you so much, Tyler! It was very exciting to hear this news. And congrats to Amy Glynn and Literal Latte as well. It speaks... – Sue Repko
Dec 02
- On "Apple": Hey, Amy — Congrats! This essay was included in this year’s Best American Essays’ list of "Notable Essays and Literary Non-Fiction of 2016”!! (As was... – Tyler C. Gore
Dec 02
- On "Detours": Congratulations, Sue! This essay was included in this year’s Best American Essays’ list of "Notable Essays and Literary Non-Fiction of 2016”!! (As was Amy Glynn's... – Tyler C. Gore
Dec 02
- On "Home": Very lovely read. It helped me forget where I was for some time, thank you. – Iris
Nov 13
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": Beautiful prose. – Jason Raymond
Oct 04
- On "Home": Thank you so much Christopher, I really appreciate your feedback! – Julia
Sep 15
- On "My Little Cuckoos": Great story. Loved the subtle family dynamics in a situation that all families deal with, perhaps not over birds! So refreshing to read an author... – Joan Scott
Sep 15
- On "Requiem For All The Words That Didn't Make It Into Tweets": As someone about the age of your friend's son, I found this really gorgeous and touching. – Julia
Sep 14
- On "Home": Beautiful, compelling and solid prose. – Christopher
Sep 14
- On "Detours": Thank you so much, Tyler! It was very exciting to hear this news. And congrats to Amy Glynn and Literal Latte as well. It speaks... – Sue Repko
4 Comments
y…. donde esta la realidad?
¡Muchas felicidades, Elisa! Qué gran trabajo y reconocimiento. Un abrazo muy grande.
Elisa, ¡qué cosa! Muchas felicidades.
Very honest and anyone who has been here is right there in the poem. Deserving of the award.
One Trackback
[…] Freydburg “Chorus of Cells” Amit Majmudar “Recombinant Fairy Tale” Elisa Díaz Castelo “Ode to the Radiator” Sylvia Plath “Morning Song” Tracy K. Smith “The Nobodies” Amy Lowell […]