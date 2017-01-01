Eat Eat more marbled Sirloin more Pork 'n
gravy!
Lard up the dressing, fry chicken in
boiling oil
Carry it dribbling to gray climes, snowed with
salt,
Little lambs covered with mint roast in rack
surrounded by roast potatoes wet with
buttersauce.
Buttered veal medallions in creamy saliva
buttered beef, glistening mountains
of french fries
Stroganoffs in white hot sour cream, chops
soaked in olive oil
surrounded by olives, salty feta cheese, followed
by Roquefort & Bleu & Stilton
thirsty
for wine, beer Cocacola Fanta Champagne
Pepsi retsina arak whiskey vodka
Agh! Watch out heart attack, pop more
angina pills
order a plate of Bratwurst, fried frankfurters,
couple billion Wimpys', MacDonald burger
to the moon & burp!
Salt on those fries! Boil onions
& breaded mushrooms even zucchini
in deep hot Crisco pans
Turkeys die only once,
look nice, next to tall white glasses
sugarmilk & icecream vanilla balls
Strawberrry for sweeter color milkshakes
with hot dogs
Forget greenbeans, everyday a few carrots,
a mini big spoonful of salty rice'll
do, make the plate pretty;
throw in some vinegar pickles, briney sauerkraut
check yr. cholesterol, swallow a pill
and order a sugar Cream donut, pack 2 under
the size 44 belt
Pass out in the vomitorium come back cough
up strands of sandwich still chewing
pastrami at Katz's delicatessen
Back to central Europe & gobble Kielbasa
in Lodz
swallow salami in Munich with beer,Liverwurst
on pumpernickel in Berlin, greasy cheese in
a 3 star Hotel near Syntagma, on white
bread thick-buttered
Set an example for developing nations, salt,
sugar, animal fat, coffee tobacco Schnapps
Drop dead faster! make room for
Chinese guestworkers with alien soybean
curds green cabbage & rice!
Africans Latins with rice beans & calabash can
stay thin & crowd in apartments for working
class foodfreaks —
Not like western cuisine rich in protein
cancer heart attack hypertension sweat
bloated liver & spleen megaly
Diabetes & stroke — monuments to carnivorous
civilizations
presently murdering Belfast
Bosnia Cypress Ngorno Karabach Georgia
mailing love letter bombs in
Vienna or setting houses afire
in East Germany — have another coffee,
here's a cigar.
And this is a plate of black forest chocolate cake,
you deserve it.
Athens, 19 December 1993 © Allen Ginsberg
About Allen Ginsberg
Renowned poet, world traveler, spiritual seeker, founding member of a major literary movement, champion of human and civil rights, photographer and songwriter, political gadfly, teacher and co-founder of a poetics school. Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997) defied simple classification.
Poets are commonly known only within their circles of readerships but like Walt Whitman, Ginsberg's name was recognizable to millions who had never read so much as a single word of his poetry. Like Whitman, the foundation of Ginsberg's work was the notion that one's individual thoughts and experiences resonated among the masses. "It occurs to me that I am America," Ginsberg wrote, and while the statement was intended to be humorous, it also illustrated his idea that democracy begins with the raising of a single voice. At the height of his celebrity, Allen Ginsberg was, arguably, as symbolic of America — or at least a large segment of the country — as anyone.
3 Comments
I feel like there are some typos in this places he names at the end.
I think it should read cyprus instead of cypress for the crisis in cyprus, also Nagorno Karabach not Ngorno
Ah! Allen Ginsberg One and Only, the Poet of Poets! the Pied Piper of the Counter Culture! Always direct and humorous and profound …. I have only now come upon this great poem of his which I really enjoyed and will remember it an tell about it to the very special friends of mine. Thanks!
Well, this is what we call “good life” in our globalized society. Let’s celebrate with another drink!
